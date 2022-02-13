Sanwo-Olu Appoints Nurudeen Olaleye Acting VC Of New Lagos State University Of Science And Technology

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed Dr. Nurudeen Oluremi Olaleye as acting Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) formerly known as Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) Ikorodu.

Olaleye was the Rector of LASPOTECH before it became LASUSTECH.

Sanwo-Olu recently signed the bills for the establishment of additional two universities in the State.

They are Lagos State University of Education, LASUED, and Lagos State University of Science and Technology. Sanwo-Olu assented to the bills transmitting Lagos State Polytechnic in Ikorodu, Isolo, and Surulere campuses to the University of Science and Technology, as well as Adeniran Ogunsanya Colleges of Education, Ijanikin and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe to Lagos State University of Education.

