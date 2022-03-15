Sandra Iheuwa’s Brother Releases Damning Voice Recordings and Screenshots of Ubi Franklin and His Sister

It looks like there’s never going to be an end in sight to the constant unfolding drama between Uni Franklin and one of his baby mamas, Sandra Iheuwa as her family is now involved.

Alexander Iheuwa, you her brother to the ex-wife of the Royal Hair boss released some rather unsavoury audio conversations between his sister and Franklin via his Instagram page.

In the multiple recordings, Franklin can be heard telling Sandra he warned her not to marry Steve Thompson as he insinuated that the latter is a pedophile despite them being friends.

He was also heard asking Sandra who is currently away in the United States to welcome her child with Thompson, for permission to see his daughter.

Sandra replied that their daughter was in Nigeria with her parents and all he needed to do was apologise to them and he would be allowed to see her.

When Ubi Franklin asked why the kids are in Nigeria, Sandra took offence and the conversation escalated from there.

Screenshots of WhatsApp texts also show that Sandra had blocked Ubi many times over and has insisted that she will never be on talking terms with him even though they share a child together because she has concluded that he doesn’t have her best interest at heart.

