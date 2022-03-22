Sandra Iheuwa Tackles Troll Who Called Her Out for Always Being Pregnant

Sandra Iheuwa has no time to entertain trolls as she comes to the end of her pregnancy journey.

The businesswoman and estranged wife of Royal Hair Boss, Steve Thompson who is only a few weeks away from welcoming her fourth child, tackled a troll who came for her on Instagram.

Sandra Iheuwa had posted a cute video of herself in a 2-piece number, showing off her huge bump as she danced to Simi’s “Duduke” when someone in the comment had called her out for always being pregnant, referring to her as the mother of all nations.

The expectant mum handled the troll immediately letting him/her know that her children are well spaced. She replied that her first child is 13, her second, 7, her third, 3 and her fourth on the way and bade the troll to exit her page with the negativity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...