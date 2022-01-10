Sandra Iheuwa Responds to Rumour of Marriage Crash

Sandra Iheuwa has broken her silence following news that her 5-month-old marriage has crashed.

The business woman who tied the knot with Royal Hair boss, Steve Thompson late last year took to her Instagram to respond to the rumour.

Sandra Iheuwa noted that her prey hormones have been in an overdrive as she shared her craving for corn and pear.

“I’m craving corn and pear. Abeg where can I get it ? Chai,” she asked.

She then went on to add,

“This pregnancy hormones. I don tire o na pregnancy hormones I get I no kill person.”

Recall that on Sunday, Sandra’s husband has taken to his social media to speak on the state of his marriage. He had announced that he couldn’t continue with the union as he had ended up marrying someone he doesn’t know.

