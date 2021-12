Sandra Iheuwa is expecting an addition to her family as she’s expecting her first child with her husband come 2022.

The business woman who shares a baby with music executive, Ubi Franklin shared the news on her Instagram page.

Sandra Iheuwa who married Royal Hair boss revealed she is already 5 months gone in a video she posted on her page and called it her Christmas gift.

