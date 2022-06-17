Sandra Bullock Announces She’s Quitting Hollywood

Sandra Bullock has announced that she’s taking a much needed hiatus from Hollywood.

During a recent interview, the actress, 57, revealed she was going to take a break from acting and producing to focus on her two children (she was working back-to-back on The Lost City and The Unforgivable).

“I don’t want to be beholden to anyone’s schedule other than my own,” Bullock says. “I’m so burnt out. I’m so tired, and I’m so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it.” She won’t say how long this break might last. “I really don’t know.”

She adds: “Work has always been steady for me, and I’ve been so lucky. I realized it possibly was becoming my crutch. It was like opening up a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never in the fridge. I said to myself, ‘Stop looking for it here because it doesn’t exist here. You already have it; establish it, find it and be OK not having work to validate you.’”

Sandra Bullock who served as producer and lead actress on the box office success film, ‘Lost City,’ hailed Paramount, which allowed her the kind of creative freedom and respect she hasn’t always experienced.

“I love working with artists, and that’s why Liza and I were very well-matched,” Bullock says. “If I’m going out with a bang, I want to go out with the right person.”

Given the success of the film and her recent decision to quit Hollywood for the time being, where does that leave the possibility of a Lost City sequel?

