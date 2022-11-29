Sammie Okposo’s Management Refutes Claim He Slumped and Died

The management of late singer, Sammie Okposo has refuted the viral claim that he slumped in his Lekki home and died on Friday, November 25.

Hillary Vincent, the project manager of popular gospel singer noted that this was false after many media outlets reported that after he allegedly slumped, he was rushed to the hospital, and was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to Vincent who sat down with Sunday Scoop, Sammie died in his sleep as opposed to what was reported.

“It is not true that Sammie slumped and died. That report is false. At the right time, the family will set the records straight. But, I can tell you authoritatively that he did not slump. Rather, he just did not wake up from his sleep.

“As regards the funeral arrangements, the details will be made known by the family. But right now, they are still in grief and mourning the departed singer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...