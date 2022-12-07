Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Sammie Okposo’s Daughter, Alula Breaks Silence on His Death

Alula Okposo has broken her silence over her father’s passing.

The daughter of late gospel singer Sammie Okposo, revealed that his death has left her feeling “blank.”

Alula shared this in an Instagram post on her page, on Monday, December 5; her first social media write up since news of her father’s death broke almost 2 weeks ago.

Alula said, “The real truth is I feel like a blank sheet of paper …. just waiting for the different strokes from the paint brushes.”

She continued, “God knows best because I know your(sic) definitely jamming with the angels, changing it for them, letting them know say Na your voice bad pass … anyways make we leave the story for the writer. BIG LOVE My G, RIP.”

Sammie Okposo died on Friday, November 25, at the age of 51.

