Sammie Okposo Tenders Public Apology After cheating on Wife While in the US

Sammie Okposo has rendered a very public apology to hai beautiful wife, Ozioma after cheating on her while he was in the United States.

The multiple award winning gospel singer took to his Instagram to confess his wrongs and seek forgiveness.

Okposo revealed that the incident occurred recently, late in 202. He noted that he qa ashamed and regretted his actions especially because he broke his wife’s trust and has both disappointed and embarrassed her with the ugly incident.

Sammie Okposo stated that he would do everything within his power to rebuild his wife’s trust in him and will be removing himself from all ministerial duties until restoration has been achieved as he believes that this is what God expects of him at the moment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...