Sammie Okposo immortalized with BON Award

Organizers of Best of Nollywood awards, BON, have revealed that an award category will be renamed to honour late gospel singer, Sammie Okposo.

Okposo passed away last Friday in his sleep, triggering an outpouring of tributes from across the country.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the organizers stated that they are renaming the “Best Soundtrack Category” to honour the music star.

BON Awards 2022 is set to hold on Saturday, December 3, in Owerri, Imo state.

This development comes as part of last-minute changes to make the edition a memorable one.

Speaking about the plan, Seun Oloketuyi, the founder of BON Awards, said: “Sammie Okposo in his lifetime was a force, and he did a lot for the growth of gospel music in Nigeria and beyond.

“We are not a music award, but we feel the need to honour him in some way. This was what inspired us to rename the Best Soundtrack category after him. His loss will be felt by all and this is just a way to immortalize him.”

Oloketuyi said Hope Uzodinma, the host of the 2022 edition of the BON Awards, has opened his doors wide for the entertainment industry, particularly the movie sector, to contribute to the financial growth of Imo state’s economy.

“This is the 14th edition and the second time this indigenous movie awards will be held in the southeast.

“One of the reasons we decided to host the awards in Imo this year is because the history and story of Nollywood will not be complete without mentioning Imo state.

“There are lots of Imo indigenes who have done well in the industry.”

Meanwhile, Lateef Adedimeji and Queen Nwokoye will be hosting this year’s edition of the award.

