Sammie Okposo Deactivates Instagram, Twitter Accounts Amidst Cheating Scandal

Sammie Okposo has deactivated his social media accounts following the viral news of his cheating scandal.

The embattled gospel singer deleted both his Instagram and Twitter accounts has deactivated his accounts on Instagram and Twitter on Thursday, January 27, 20222.

A quick look at his Twitter and Instagram pages show that the accounts are no longer available on both apps.

This latest development comes days after he tendered a public apology to his wife, Ozioma and his fans for cheating during his last trip to the US in 2021.

On Wednesday, he deleted the apology post from his Instagram page and has now exited social media.

