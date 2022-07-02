Saturday, July 2, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Sammie Okposo and Wife Celebrate 12th Wedding Anniversary

Sammie Okposo and his beautiful wife, Ozioma celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on Friday, July 1, 2022.

The award winning gospel singer marked the auspicious occasion with an Instagram post on his page.

Sammie who tied the knot with his Mrs back in 2012 revealed the secret of their long lasting union, noting that God’s grace has been working for them.

“Happy 12th anniversary to us. July 1st 2010-2022. 12 years done, forever to go. Our love is forever. God’s grace is working for us @ozyokposo,” he wrote.

