Samklef Issues Stern Warning to Wizkid FC Over Disrespect

Samklef has had it with fans of Wizkid popularly called Wizkid FC and he’s letting them know.

The music producer cum blogger took to social media to issue a stern warning to these folks over their constant disrespect for his person.

He noted the insulting him is tantamount to insulting their fave as his work gave rise to the birth of Wizkid.

“12 years of disrespecting the man that created the Afrobeat template for your fave stands on today. None of you dey there for inside studio when I dey lay the foundation… Pls don’t be toxic o!! My mouth no good o! Be warned,” he wrote.

He also released videos to further buttress his point.

