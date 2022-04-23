Samklef Calls Out Banky W Over Unpaid Royalties

Samklef has taken a dig at Banky W over what he claims are unpaid royalties due him.

The former music producer cum blogger called out the EME label boss and aspiring politicians on Twitter in the early hours of Saturday, April 22.

Samklef stated that he is coming to claim 11 years worth of royalties from Wizkid’s super star album which he produced. He noted that his lawyers would reach out to and anyone who has spent his money should also reach out.

He ended the tweet by throwing shade at Banky W, stating that he needs to get his money before the latter uses it to run his political campaign.

