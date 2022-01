Samklef is laying the blame for the rise of ritual killings at the feet of our make-believe industry.

The forner music producer cum blogger shared his thoughts on the matter via Twitter.

Samklef stated that Nollywood filmmakers can do a lot better than their usual plot which for the most part is a out juju and religion.

He added that, “Igbo Nollywood, English and Yoruba monies are the reason why a lot of young boys are doing rituals. They keep promoting fetish stuff in all their movies.”

