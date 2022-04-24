Samklef Accuses Banky W of Yanking His Name Off Wizkid’s Album, Says He Has Reached Out

Samklef is using the momentum generated by Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s Black Box Interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to tell his side of what went down while working with EME.

The music producer cum blogger who called out Banky W and revealed that he was coming for the royalties owed him for his work as producer on Wizkid’s Superstar album has announced that the latter has reached out and conversation was ongoing regarding his payment

Samklef however called out the EME co-founder again on Twitter, noting that the aspiring politician yanked him off in the credits for Wizkid’s album despite being a composer for ‘Pakuro’ and questioned how things got to that point.

The real afrobeats story coming soon. Zero emotions! Strictly business. The samklef documentary. — SAMKLEF HYBRID (@SAMKLEF) April 23, 2022

Banky don message me. — SAMKLEF HYBRID (@SAMKLEF) April 23, 2022

Conversation going peacefully. — SAMKLEF HYBRID (@SAMKLEF) April 23, 2022

Nigerians make una see o!! Dey took my name off and put Steve Micheal. As composer for pakurumo. @bankywellington how far now ? How did we get to this ? pic.twitter.com/KO2q6wlOIL — SAMKLEF HYBRID (@SAMKLEF) April 23, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...