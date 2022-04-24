Sunday, April 24, 2022
Samklef Accuses Banky W of Yanking His Name Off Wizkid’s Album, Says He Has Reached Out

Samklef is using the momentum generated by Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s Black Box Interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to tell his side of what went down while working with EME.

The music producer cum blogger who called out Banky W and revealed that he was coming for the royalties owed him for his work as producer on Wizkid’s Superstar album has announced that the latter has reached out and conversation was ongoing regarding his payment

Samklef however called out the EME co-founder again on Twitter, noting that the aspiring politician yanked him off in the credits for Wizkid’s album despite being a composer for ‘Pakuro’ and questioned how things got to that point.

