Same Faith Ticket: Senator Adeyemi proposes amendment to Electoral Act

Amidst the controversy trailing the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress APC), the senator representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi, at the weekend, declared his intention to seek an amendment of the Electoral Act to make it an aberration for political parties to have single faith ticket for elective offices.

Senator Adeyemi who incidentally is a chieftain of the APC made the disclosure at the weekend while addressing journalists at the National Assembly complex.

Federal lawmakers are expected to resume officially for plenary on September 20.

The announcement of two-term Borno State Governor, Senator Kashim Shettima as running mate by APC presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu in July, has triggered outrage within the country.

Consequently, Adeyemi said his proposed amendment is “to prevent future occurrence, a new sub-section is being proposed to section 84 of the 2022 Electoral Act. Section 84 of the Principal Act will be amended by inserting a new subsection 3 which will states thus; no political party shall nominate candidates of the same religion as Presidential candidate and Vice Presidential candidate after the 2023 election.

“When this is accommodated, it will serve as a guide against any oversight such as this in the future as further occurrences will be deemed as silent policy which is capable of bringing down the fabrics of the nation,” he said.

He disclosed further that he has consulted extensively with the leadership of the senate and other colleagues to guarantee seamless passage of the proposed amendment.

He, however, maintained that the electorate has nothing to fear over the Tinubu- Shettima ticket as he described the duo as cosmopolitan Nigerians who are blind to faith and ethnicity.

He pleaded with Nigerians to assess Tinubu and his running mate on their pedigree and not their religious faith nor political party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...