Sam Amadi rejects appointment to PDP Campaign Council

Sam Amadi, a former chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has declined the offer to serve as the Director of Research for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Campaign Council.

Amadi expressed his rejection in a letter conveyed to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who is the Director General of the campaign council.

Amadi explained that he is non-partisan, adding that his rejection is not a vote of no confidence on PDP.

In a statement he issued, Amadi explained that such an appointment would lead to a conflict of interest.

“I humbly want to decline the appointment and hereby abstain from participating in such a role,” he said.

“The decision to decline the offer has stemmed from the conflicts of interest emanating from various responsibilities in which I act as a leader of different platforms where political neutrality and objectivity are required of me.

“For some years I have been an analyst on Arise News, which I consider one of the most strategic institutions for national development and sane deliberative democracy through analytical news reporting.

“My role in that reputable media platform also requires non-partisanship, even as I am free to express my opinions.”

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the PDP, recently inaugurated its Presidential Campaign Council ahead of the 2023 elections.

