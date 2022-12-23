Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Salt Bae: Celebrity chef probed over World Cup access

News

FIFA are investigating how celebrity chef Salt Bae gained “undue access” to the pitch after the World Cup final where he enthusiastically posed for photos with surprised Argentina players including a bemused and irritated Lionel Messi.

Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gokce, was pictured holding and kissing the trophy after Argentina beat France in Sunday’s final in Qatar.

The Turkish entrepreneur was widely criticised for twice grabbing the arm of Messi, who tried to sidestep the unwanted attention.

He was also photographed with Angel di Maria, Lisandro Martinez and even seen sinking his teeth into another player’s medal.

FIFA rules state the World Cup trophy can only be held by the tournament winners and the likes of FIFA officials and heads of state.

“Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on December 18,” a spokesman told the BBC.

“The appropriate internal action will be taken.”

Salt Bae, 39, owns a chain of luxury restaurants around the world including Beverly Hills in Los Angeles and London’s swish Knightsbridge.

His technique for preparing and seasoning meat has become an internet meme.

Earlier in the World Cup, he posted a video of himself at a match sitting alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Latest

Politics

P-Square entertains Obidients as Peter Obi campaigns in Port Harcourt

0
The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP),...
Politics

2023: I’ll announce my preferred candidate in January – Wike

0
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says he will start...
News

Tinubu vows to scrap estimated billing if elected president

0
Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress...
News

AfDB’s Akinwumi Adesina loses mum

0
Eunice Adesina, the mother of Akinwumi Adesina, president of the...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

P-Square entertains Obidients as Peter Obi campaigns in Port Harcourt

0
The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP),...
Politics

2023: I’ll announce my preferred candidate in January – Wike

0
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says he will start...
News

Tinubu vows to scrap estimated billing if elected president

0
Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress...
News

AfDB’s Akinwumi Adesina loses mum

0
Eunice Adesina, the mother of Akinwumi Adesina, president of the...
Technology

FTX’s Bankman-Fried released to parents on $250m bail

0
Former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried will face home detention...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

P-Square entertains Obidients as Peter Obi campaigns in Port Harcourt

Emmanuel Offor -
The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi on Thursday, campaigned at the Liberation Stadium in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State...
Read more

2023: I’ll announce my preferred candidate in January – Wike

Emmanuel Offor -
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says he will start campaigning for his preferred presidential candidate in January. Since losing out in the presidential primary of...
Read more

Tinubu vows to scrap estimated billing if elected president

Emmanuel Offor -
Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), says Nigerians will not have to deal with the challenge of multiple foreign exchange...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: