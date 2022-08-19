Salman Rushdie: Attacker ‘only read 2 pages of Satanic Verses’

The man accused of stabbing Sir Salman Rushdie has reportedly said he has only read two pages of the author’s controversial novel The Satanic Verses.

Hadi Matar, 24, has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the assault at an event in New York last week.

In an interview with the New York Post from jail, Mr Matar said Sir Salman was “someone who attacked Islam”.

But he did not confirm that his alleged actions were driven by a fatwa issued by Iran in the 1980s.

In a court appearance on Thursday, a judge ordered Mr Matar be held without bail at Chautauqua County Jail, in New York state, after the accused entered a not guilty plea to second-degree attempted murder and assault charges, BBC writes.

Sir Salman published his famous and controversial novel The Satanic Verses in 1988, sparking outrage among some Muslims, who considered its content to be blasphemous.

The book’s release prompted the Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to issue a fatwa, or edict, calling for the writer’s death in 1989.

Mr Matar also told the newspaper he was “surprised” to hear that Sir Salman had survived the attack.

“I don’t like the person. I don’t think he’s a very good person. I don’t like him very much,” Mr Matar said, according to the paper. “He’s someone who attacked Islam, he attacked their beliefs, the belief systems.”

Earlier this week, Mr Matar’s mother said she had disowned her son after his alleged behaviour. “I’m done with him,” Silvana Fardos said on Monday, adding: “I have nothing to say to him.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...