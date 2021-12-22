Sally Ann Howes, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star, dies aged 91

Sally Ann Howes, who gained global fame for her role in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and My Fair Lady, has died aged 91, her family has confirmed.

The Tony Award-winning actress first appeared on screen aged 12, and enjoyed a career that spanned six decades.

She was best known for playing the role of Truly Scrumptious in the 1968 musical film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, opposite Dick Van Dyke.

Her son, the artist Andrew Hart Adler, confirmed the news to the Press Association news agency on Wednesday.

He shared an old photograph of the two of them together, saying she was now reunited with her husband of 48 years, Douglas Rae, who died earlier this year.

The London-born actress and singer “died peacefully in her sleep” her nephew Toby Howes posted on Twitter.

