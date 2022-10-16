Salah magic helps Liverpool beat Man City

Mo Salah produced a moment of magic as Liverpool put their recent Premier League struggles behind them to end Manchester City’s unbeaten run following a 1-0 win at Anfield.

City, fuelled by the goals of Erling Haaland, were in prime condition but Liverpool finally found the form which has deserted them for much of the season to overcome the reigning champions.

Haaland, for once, was not on the scoresheet and it was Liverpool’s talisman Salah who made the vital contribution, racing on to a clearance from keeper Alisson after Joao Cancelo’s slip to beat Ederson with a composed finish with 14 minutes left.

Ederson had produced a brilliant save to deny Salah in a similar one-on-one situation while City manager Pep Guardiola was furious that a Phil Foden goal that would have put his side ahead was ruled out by the video assistant referee for Haaland’s foul on Fabinho.

