Salah leads Liverpool demolition of Man United

Liverpool outclassed Manchester United 4-0 in a one-sided affair at Anfield to go top of the Premier League Tuesday night.

Manchester City can regain their place at the summit against Brighton on Wednesday night but this was another thrilling reminder of how Jurgen Klopp’s team are determined to chase them down in the hunt for a historic quadruple.

It was also a graphic illustration of the giant task facing United’s manager-elect Erik ten Hag as United were run ragged by the Reds.

United were without Cristiano Ronaldo following the death of his new-born son and both sets of supporters paid a moving tribute with applause in the seventh minute.

Liverpool were already in front by then, Luis Diaz sweeping home Salah’s pass before the Egyptian ended his eight-game goalless sequence from Sadio Mane’s brilliant pass after 22 minutes.

Mane ended any slim hopes United had of making a contest of the game with a first-time finish from Diaz’s pass in the 69th minute before Salah completed the rout from a delightful Diogo Jota pass with five minutes left.

The victory moves Jurgen Klopp’s side two points clear of defending champions City, who have seven matches left to play before facing Brighton at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

United, who could have moved level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham, remain sixth. On Saturday, the Red Devils go to fifth-placed Arsenal.

