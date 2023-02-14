Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Salah, Gakpo power Liverpool past Everton

Sports

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said “it felt like us, it looked like us,” after the Reds recorded their first Premier League win in 2023 with a 2-0 Merseyside derby victory over Everton at Anfield.

Sean Dyche’s reign as Everton manager got off to the perfect start with a win over league leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park, but the task he has taken on after succeeding sacked Frank Lampard was laid out before him in graphic detail as they remain rooted in the bottom three.

Everton had actually kept Liverpool at arm’s length before they were caught by a devastating counter-attack after 36 minutes, defender James Tarkowski’s header hitting the post at one end before Darwin Nunez raced clear, squaring for Mohamed Salah to take advantage of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s poor positioning with a simple finish.

Liverpool snuffed out any hopes of an Everton recovery four minutes after the break.

And it was a special moment for £45m January signing Cody Gakpo, as he tapped in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross at the far post for his first goal since arriving at Anfield from PSV Eindhoven.

“The result is massive relief,” added Klopp to BBC Match of the Day.

“The better you play the more likely you will score. The whole performance was extremely important for us because we needed to make a statement.”

News

Police arrest Abuja pastor wielding AK-47 rifle

0
The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested Pastor...
Politics

Peter Obi’s LP collapses structure, declares support for PDP in Ogun

0
Some members of the Labour Party have defected to...
Politics

Why I couldn’t meet Oba of Lagos – Peter Obi

0
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter...
News

DSS releases Fani-Kayode

0
Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has been released by...

Police arrest Abuja pastor wielding AK-47 rifle

Emmanuel Offor -
The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested Pastor Uche Aigbe of House on the Rock Cathedral in Abuja over the unlawful possession of...
Peter Obi’s LP collapses structure, declares support for PDP in Ogun

Emmanuel Offor -
Some members of the Labour Party have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State. The LP loyalists in Ewekoro Local Government collapsed their...
Why I couldn’t meet Oba of Lagos – Peter Obi

Emmanuel Offor -
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has explained that the Oba of Lagos, HRH Rilwan Akiolu was not “readily available”...
