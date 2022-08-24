Salah fancies attending Qatar World Cup as spectator

The Pharaohs of Egypt captain, Mohamed Salah, has hinted that he might attend the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to enjoy the first Mundial in an Arab country as a spectator.

Egypt did not qualify for the Mundial in Qatar after losing 3-1 on penalties to the Teranga Lions of Senegal in their playoffs second leg at the Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade, Senegal on March 29.

The normal play ended 1-0 in favour of Senegal via an own goal by Hamdi Fathi, and 1-1 on aggregate.

Egypt won the first leg 1-0 from an own goal by Saliou Ciss at the Cairo International Stadium, Egypt on March 25.

The Senegal’s victory meant Egypt’s failure to qualify for their fourth FIFA World Cup following 1934, 1990 and 2018 appearances. However, Salah is excited that an Arab nation is hosting the World Cup for the first time and he fancies travelling to Qatar to personally enjoy it.

The Liverpool forward, in an interview with BeIN Sports as quoted by Bahrainmoments.com, expressed his happiness at having the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosted by an Arab country for the first time.

“I may be in Qatar during the World Cup,” Salah said.

“I feel very happy that the tournament will be held for the first time in an Arab country.

“Everybody in the Arab world supports Qatar. I think the 2022 World Cup will be special.”

The FIFA World Cup is set to take place between November 20 and December 18 this year.

Senegal, Morocco, Ghana, Cameroon and Tunisia are the five African representatives at Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

