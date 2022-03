Tonto Dikeh has new information with regards to practising safe sex and she wants everyone to know this.

The actress shared her thoughts via her verified Instagram page on Wednesday, March 30.

Tonto mentioned safe sex isn’t always about wearing a condom as it goes way beyond that. She shared that it involves being careful about who you mix tour soul with. Her caption read, “Safe sex is not always wearing a condom..It’s being careful who you mix your soul with.”

