Safaree Dragged for Filth for Talking About How Kanye’s ‘Been Dressing These Last 2 Years’

Folks ripped Safaree a new one for failing to mind his business.

The reality Tv star took to Twitter on Thursday to share the thoughts no one asked him – his disappointment in Kanye West’s fashion choices.

He started by saying he’s “always been a Kanye fan,” but has been disappointed with the way the rapper-designer has “been dressing these last 2 years.”

“He use [sic] to be inspiration with clothes and jewelry,” Safaree tweeted. “Now this guy just wears hoodies and black gloves and it bothers me.”

And folks dragged him.

See his tweet:

I’ve always been a Kanye fan but I really hate how he’s been dressing these last 2 years.. he use to be inspiration with clothes and jewelry. Now this guy just wears hoodies and black gloves and it bothers me 😂😂😂 — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) December 30, 2021

And the reactions:

you wore a jean vest safaree pic.twitter.com/CsZ9k4ar9B — trey 〽️ (@honest_papi) December 30, 2021

Ain’t you dress up like a Gatorade mascot once lmfaoooooo https://t.co/H5M2CvqtDK — Kee🗽 (@Kee_Bully19) December 30, 2021

bruh you had the Gatorade fit on stop it https://t.co/U1Ez54RB2b pic.twitter.com/eJLjhyXrLZ — drip skylark (@nbayungeorge) December 31, 2021

you giving niggas fashion advice is insane tbh https://t.co/E0ID0wYbvG — trevell (@lastlaughboy) December 30, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...