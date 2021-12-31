Safaree Dragged for Filth for Talking About How Kanye’s ‘Been Dressing These Last 2 Years’

Folks ripped Safaree a new one for failing to mind his business.
The reality Tv star took to Twitter on Thursday to share the thoughts no one asked him – his disappointment in Kanye West’s fashion choices.
He started by saying he’s “always been a Kanye fan,” but has been disappointed with the way the rapper-designer has “been dressing these last 2 years.”
“He use [sic] to be inspiration with clothes and jewelry,” Safaree tweeted. “Now this guy just wears hoodies and black gloves and it bothers me.”
And folks dragged him.
See his tweet:
I’ve always been a Kanye fan but I really hate how he’s been dressing these last 2 years.. he use to be inspiration with clothes and jewelry. Now this guy just wears hoodies and black gloves and it bothers me 😂😂😂
— @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) December 30, 2021
And the reactions:
you wore a jean vest safaree pic.twitter.com/CsZ9k4ar9B
— trey 〽️ (@honest_papi) December 30, 2021
Ain’t you dress up like a Gatorade mascot once lmfaoooooo https://t.co/H5M2CvqtDK
— Kee🗽 (@Kee_Bully19) December 30, 2021
bruh you had the Gatorade fit on stop it https://t.co/U1Ez54RB2b pic.twitter.com/eJLjhyXrLZ
— drip skylark (@nbayungeorge) December 31, 2021
you giving niggas fashion advice is insane tbh https://t.co/E0ID0wYbvG
— trevell (@lastlaughboy) December 30, 2021
boy ain’t no way you pressed “tweet” after this https://t.co/bAqZm0px2s pic.twitter.com/ZWemxgzgwH
— GWillWrapIt,LLC (@Gwillwrapit) December 30, 2021