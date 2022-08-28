Sadiq Umar on target as Almeria down Sevilla

Umar Sadiq netted what proved to be the decisive goal, as Almeria came from a goal down to beat visiting Sevilla 2-1 and secure their first league win of the new season on Saturday.

Sadiq has now scored in back-to-back league games as Almeria enjoy life in the top flight.

The Super Eagles striker scored 10 minutes into the second half to put his side in front which they held on to till the blast of the final whistle.

The win took Almeria to ninth position on four points after three games in the league standings.

Sadiq was instrumental in Almeria’s promotion to the Spanish top flight last season after bagging 18 goals in 36 games.

