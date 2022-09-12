Monday, September 12, 2022
Sadiq to miss rest of the season with ruptured ACL

Real Sociedad have announced that forward Umar Sadiq has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the rest of the campaign as a result of the setback.

Sadiq sustained the injury in the first half of Real Sociedad’s 2-1 defeat to Getafe on Sunday night.

The White and Blue provided an update on the striker’s injury after undergoing a scan on Monday.

“Sadiq has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament. The player will undergo surgical treatment,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“Further information will be provided in the coming days.”

The 25-year-old linked up with Real Sociedad from Almeria on transfer deadline day.

He was a direct replacement for Sweden star, Alexander Ishak who moved to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

