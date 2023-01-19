Search
Sade Adu, Snoop Dogg, to be Inducted Into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Congratulations to Sade Adu and Snoop Dogg!

The two legends are among the writers-artists who will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame later this year.

Per Billboard, the others on the list include Gloria Estefan, Glen Ballard, ELO co-founder Jeff Lynne, and Liz Rose. The ceremony to induct the seven songwriters will be held on June 15 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

Snoop acknowledged the honor on his Instagram. “Thank. U,” he wrote. “I’m honored.” Snoop is the youngest inductee at 51, while Lynne is the oldest at 75.

Celebrating his nomination, Snoop Dogg posted this:

 

