Sade Adu Reportedly Recorded New Music at Brad Pitt’s Studio in France

Sade Adu has new music coming out soon.

Billboard cover story about Brad Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard has revealed details that the singer is working on a new album. The report added that Pitt and Quintard renovated Miraval Studios at Château Miraval, which has already been host to recording sessions for many artists.

“You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” Quintard told the outlet.  “And when we talked to musicians who came here previously, they all have this special connection with Miraval that can’t really be explained … It’s a dream come true to see this place activate again.”

Now fans can’t wait for the new Sade Adu music to drop.

