‘Sack Keyamo now’ – PDP tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Festus Keyamo, minister of state for labour and employment.

Briefing journalists on Sunday in Abuja, Daniel Bwala, spokesperson of the campaign, said Keyamo is using his position as a minister to “intimidate” opposition candidates.

Bwala said the minister abused his office when he sued theEconomic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Conduct of Conduct Bureau (CCB), to compel them to prosecute Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the PDP over corruption allegations.

“Keyamo is using the official privilege and powers of that office to intimidate the agencies of the government including going to court and filing a case against the agents of the same branch of government to which he belongs,” he said.

“This is happening at a time when the told the world that he is going to deliver a free and fair election.

“We call on the president to sack the minister of state for labour and employment forthwith for using an official position funded by taxpayers’ money to interfere with the conduct of free, fair, and credible elections.

“We also call on the president to read the riots act to agents of the government from interfering with this election.”

