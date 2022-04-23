Sabrina Elba is the Latest Cover Star for Schick Magazine

Sabrina Elba is the May cover star for Nigerian beauty and wellness magazine, Schick Magazine.

The Somalia-born model and wife to Hollywood superstar, Idris Elba spoke about growing up in Somalia, life in the UK following migration, her global activism, and many more during her interview with the Simi Esiri owned magazine.

Sabrina who is the co-founder of Sable Labs delves into her Somali roots, her love for the continent and her philanthropic journey in the 5th Anniversary Issue.

“I have the best memories learning about my culture & language. [My siblings and I] found ourselves defending our heritage at school because it wasn’t as ‘cool’ as it is now and you almost didn’t want to tell people you were African, but my mum was like no, be proud!” She said while speaking on being an immigrant from Somalia.

The new issue will be available from April, 30th on IamSCHICK.com/Buy!

