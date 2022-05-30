Sabinus Slams Peak Milk and Gala With Multi-Million Naira Lawsuits for Using His Likeness and Phrase Without Permission

Sabinus reportedly has slammed Peak Milk and Gala owners with lawsuits for reportedly using his image and catchphrase in their recent advertisement, without his permission.

This news was confirmed by Punch, which noted that the comedian whose real name is Chukwuemeka Emmanuel slammed a one billion naira suit on Friesland Foods Wamco Nigeria Plc for unauthorised use of his trademark ‘something hooge’, while he hit Peak Milk with N100 million for using the phrase ‘something hooge’ to advertise their product on Instagram this May.

Speaking with the press, his lawyer, Stanley Alieke, demanded compensation and damages, and in the legal notices, they threaten to proceed with a lawsuit if the brands failed to comply within two weeks from the receipt of the legal notice.

The notice reads:

“Our client briefed us and we believe the same to be true that your Company, Friesland Foods Wamco Nigeria Plc, used a trademarked slogan ‘Something Hooge’ for the promotion of your Peak Milk product,” the legal notice dated May 27 read.

“The advert which was made on the Peak Milk Nigeria verified Instagram page (peak_milk) was posted on the 24th day of May 2022 which was used to promote the Peak National Breakfast Week.

“It will interest you to know that the phrase ‘something hooge’, which was popularised by our client, has been trademarked and legally reserved as his intellectual property by the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment.

“The said slogan was trademarked on the 26th of November 2021 with the file number: NG/TM/O/2021/48316. 10. On this note, we make the demand for the payment of the sum of Five Hundred Million Naira (N500m) as compensation for the unauthorized use of the intellectual property belonging to our client.

“And another five hundred million Naira for damages for the trauma; emotional, physical, psychological, and mental trauma our client has suffered for the Trademark theft and infringement of his intellectual property rights.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

