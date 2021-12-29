Sabine Weiss, pioneer street photographer, dies at 97

Swiss-French photographer Sabine Weiss, famed for chronicling social change with a unique gaze, has died aged 97 in her Paris home, her family said Wednesday.

A pioneer of what later became known as street photography, Weiss captured the condition of ordinary people in the French capital, often outdoors, in a body of work that has been shown in major retrospectives around the world.

She was the last of the French humanist photography school of post-World War II that reimagined the evocative powers of images, which included Robert Doisneau, Willy Ronis and Brassai.

Weiss was born in Switzerland and moved to Paris in 1946, and she later became a French citizen.

Her work has featured in 160 exhibits and is shown in permanent collections of several leading museums, including the Museum of Modern Art and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and the Centre Pompidou in Paris.

She was also in high demand as a portrait photographer of artists, including composers Benjamin Britten and Igor Stravinsky, renowned cellist Pablo Casals and French painter Fernand Leger.

Culled from AFP

