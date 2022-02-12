S.O.N, Self-Proclaimed T-Pain of Amapiano, Drops “Lonely”

S.O.N self-proclaimed T-pain of amapiano takes the fun route to consoling a Valentine’s rejection with his latest single Lonely (Valentine)” Featuring MUSA KEYS, ZADOK and CHUKIDO.

For non-couples out there it’s usual to have some FOMO at this time of year and S.O.N MUSA KEYS, ZADOK & CHUKIDO seem to have hosted their own men’s conference and created a light-hearted, electronic dance single titled Lonely (Valentine) driven by a soft amapiano influences asking “Valentines is coming, where’s your boyfriend” into a humorous chorus. Listen to Lonelyhere.

