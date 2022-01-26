RZA Slams Companies With $2 Million for Using Wu-Tang Clan Logo Without Permission

Complex is reporting that SZA has filed a lawsuit against some e-commerce stores for selling products that have the Wu-Tang Clan logo on them.

Pet the outlet, the rapper accuses these users of trademark infringement, counterfeiting, and false designation of origin. These companies also have been accused of using rap group’s brand to make it seem like they’re selling authentic merchandise.

“Many defendants also deceive unknowing consumers by using the Wu-Tang Clan Trademarks without authorization within the content, text, and/or meta tags of their e-commerce stores to attract various search engines crawling the Internet looking for e-commerce stores relevant to consumer searches for Wu-Tang Clan products,” documents say.

“Other e-commerce stores operating under the Seller Aliases omit using the Wu-Tang Clan Trademarks in the item title to evade enforcement efforts while using strategic item titles and descriptions that will trigger their listings when consumers are searching for Wu-Tang Clan products.”

RZA wants $2 million for the use of Wu-Tang trademarks or all the profits and damages for trademark infringement. He is also asking companies like Amazon, eBay, and AliExpress to stop promoting these products.

