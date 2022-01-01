Ryan Reynolds Speaks Warmly After Betty White Who He Joked About Having a Crush On: “We’ll Miss You”

Ryan Reynold is in mourning too.

The actor has always joked about how he crushes on Betty White, and now he has taken to his Twitter to speak warmly about her following the news of her death.

Only recently, the actor called out media houses for continually talking about his supposed romantic relationship with Betty White, a hilarious response which came after White had jokingly referenced Reynold’s unrequited love for her. “I’ve heard Ryan can’t get over his thing for me,” she quipped to People magazine, “but Robert Redford is The One.”

When Reynolds caught wind of White’s comments and, he decided to further the joke on Twitter. “I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks,” he quote-tweeted the People article.

Now, he mourns her: “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”

See his tweet:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...