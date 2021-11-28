Sunday, November 28, 2021
Ryan Reynolds Receives Governor General’s Award

Congratulations to Ryan Reynolds!

The 45-year-old actor Vancouver, Canada-born actor has been awarded the Governor General’s Award by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon for his contribution to the movie world and his community.

Reynolds tweeted the news Saturday saying: “Last night, Canada honoured me with a Governor General’s Award and this video. I’m not crying. It’s just maple syrup. @stevenpage is a friend and legend for wasting this amazing song on me. Thank you to Her Excellency, @GGCanada, Mary Simon. #GGAwards @CanadasNAC I’m a wreck.”

See the post:

