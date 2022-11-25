Ryan Coogler Thanks Fans for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Success

Ryan Coogler is thankful.

Yesterday, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director took to his page to thank fans for the success of the sequel to his movie, which reportedly has grossed about $550 million worldwide.

“Gratitude. That is the only world that comes to mind for your support of our work on the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” he wrote. “I am filled with it. Thank you. Thank you to the people who bought their tickets early and camped out opening weekend. Thank you to those of you who took their families out—young ones and elders in tow.”

He continued, “Our film deals with the inescapable human emotion of grief,” he wrote. “Thank you for opening yourself up to the emotional journey of this film. We made something to honor our friend, who was a giant in our industry, and we also made something to be enjoyed in a theatrical setting with friends, family, and strangers. Something to be quoted and discussed. To be debated. Something to make people both physically and emotionally feel seen. This medium wouldn’t exist without an audience, and I thank you for giving me professional purpose, and an emotional outlet. I look forward to bringing you more stories in the future.”

See his post:

