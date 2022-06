Ruth Kadiri is publicly celebrating her husband who is a year older today.

The actress and filmmaker who keeps her marriage away from social media took to her Instagram page to wrote a love note to him.

Posting photos that did not capture her husband’s face, Ruth Kadiri hailed her man for his service to God and man despite how annoying she sometimes finds it.

She also listed some of the reasons why she loves her man including for the headache he gives her and his stubbornness.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...