Ruth Kadiri Calls Out Kemi Olunloyo Over Consistent Bullyingvof DJ Switch

In the light of Sylvester Oromoni’s tragic passing due to the handiwork of bullies, Ruth Kadiri asked folks to call out bullies they know.

The actress started off by pointing fingers at self-professed investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo over her consistent call out of #EndSARS activist, DJ Switch.

Ruth Kadiri noted that people tend to look away from bullying activities until a worst case scenario manifest before they are filed up.

She stated that Kemi Olunloyo is the number one social media bully and her victims range from children to adults.

The mother of one noted that Olunloyo picks a victim per year to bulky and despite her antecedents, people still fraternise with her or look away.

She added that it is okay for the 57-year-old daughter of a former Oyo State governor to hold differing positions on a matter but constantly taunting DJ Switch and calling her out endlessly is tantamount to bullying she isn’t going to stand for it.

