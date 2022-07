Congratulations are in order for Ruth Kadiri Ezerika who has welcomed her second child with her husband.

The actress announced the birth of her newborn via her Instagram page on Thursday, July 21.

Sharing several photos of herself and the baby, she revealed her daughter, Emerald Chizaram Ezerika; a child she prayed and waited for, was born on Wednesday, July 20.

