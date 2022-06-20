Russian Woman Eaten by Her Cats After She Collapses

In the turn of an unfortunate event, an unidentified Russian woman was discovered by police two weeks after she collapsed dead in her home and was eaten by her cats.

According to the Police, a concerned employee of the woman requested a welfare check. When cops arrived they found the woman’s body lifeless and partially eaten by her 20 felines. It is reported that the woman was a cat breeder who housed 20 giant Maine Coon pedigree cats in her own home in Russia’s Bataysk, Rostov area.

Obviously hungry and with no one to tend to them, cops say the woman’s 20 cats proceeded to feed on their owner after she died.

Police say believe the woman had been dead for at least two weeks, judging by her decomposing remains. The cats were identified as Maine Coon cats, which are known as “gentle giants.”

Since the incident, some of the healthier cats have been resold at about $35 each. No word on if their new owners know about the pre-existing situation about their former owner

