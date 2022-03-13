Sunday, March 13, 2022
Russia plotting to create ‘Republic of Kherson’ from Ukraine

Ukraine has said that the Russians are pressing the regional council to agree to a referendum on Kherson’s “independence” from the country.

Serbly Khlan, the deputy head of the Kherson regional council, said that Russians are preparing a referendum for the region.

Kherson is in the southern region of Ukraine, currently under Russian occupation.

CNN quoted Khlan to have said, “the occupiers are preparing a referendum on the creation of the People’s Republic of Kherson.”

According to him, local deputies were being called by the Russians to ask if they are ready for “cooperation.”

“I flatly refused to co-operate with them,” Khlan added.

“The creation of the People’s Republic of Kherson will turn our region into a hopeless hole without life and future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Russia has remained silent on alleged plans to conduct a referendum.

