Russian Bivol stuns Alvarez in Las Vegas

Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez suffered a shock points defeat as Russia’s Dmitry Bivol retained his WBA light-heavyweight title in Las Vegas.

Alvarez, 31, is the undisputed world super-middleweight champion but he stepped up in weight for the bout and was handed a second defeat in 61 bouts.

Bivol, also 31, claimed victory with a unanimous points decision win taking his undefeated record to 20 bouts.

All three judges scored the fight 115-113 in Bivol’s favour.

“I’m glad I proved myself, I’m the best in my division and I keep this belt,” said Bivol, who has held the WBA light-heavyweight title since 2016.

“He’s a great champion, I respect him and all his team.

“If you don’t believe in yourself what do you do? You achieve nothing. I believe and my team believed in me.

“I felt his power. You can see on my arm, he beat my arm up but not my head. That’s better.”

Alvarez is rated as the world’s leading pound-for-pound male boxer, and his only other defeat was to Floyd Mayweather at light middleweight in 2013.

“You have to accept it, it’s boxing,” Alvarez said of the loss. “He’s a great champion. Sometimes in boxing you win and lose and I’m not giving excuses. I lost and he won.”

Asked if he wanted a rematch he said: “Yeah, of course I do. “This doesn’t end like this.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...