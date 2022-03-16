RussiaInvasion: ‘We’ll rise against you’ – Captured Russian soldiers warn Putin

Some Russian soldiers captured in Ukraine have vowed to rise against President Vladimir Putin when they return to their country.

The prisoners of war said that they would be judged for attacking and killing innocent civilians in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.

They expressed shame over the invasion of Ukraine, saying “We all will be judged”, CNN reports.

“I want to tell our commander-in-chief to stop terror acts in Ukraine because when we come back, we’ll rise against him,” one of them said as reported by CNN.

Russian President Vladimir Putin “has given orders to commit crimes. It’s not just to demilitarize Ukraine or defeat the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but now cities of peaceful civilians are being destroyed.

“The crimes that we committed, we all will be judged,” they stated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 600 Russian soldiers have been captured in Ukraine and nearly a dozen of them appeared in news conferences held by the Ukrainian authorities.

However, their public appearances may be questionable under the Geneva Conventions. The conventions go against states unnecessarily humiliating prisoners of war.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...