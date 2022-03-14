RussiaInvasion: Key conversations between Biden, Macron revealed

Three key conversations between US President, Joe Biden and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron have been revealed amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Biden spoke with Macron about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the weekend, White House says.

According to a White House readout of the call, Biden and Macron reviewed recent diplomatic engagements, underscored their commitment to hold Russia accountable for its actions and to support the government and people of Ukraine.

“President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine. They reviewed recent diplomatic engagements and underscored their commitment to hold Russia accountable for its actions and to support the government and people of Ukraine,” the readout said.

The war between Russia and Ukraine began in February 2022.

The war enters its eighteenth day today, with massive casualties already recorded.

Russian President, Vladimir Putin had ordered the invasion of Ukraine over disagreements on some political issues.

The decision has sparked condemnations from across the globe, leading to a slew of hefty sanctions against Russia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...