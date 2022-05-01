RussiaInvasion: Confusion in White House as Putin accepts G20 invitation

US President Joe Biden and his advisers are still in conversations about how to approach November’s Group of 20 summit in Indonesia.

Indonesia received confirmation on Friday that Russian President, Vladimir Putin plans to attend.

President Biden said President Putin and his country should be ejected from the G20.

Senior members of Biden’s government have walked out of G20 events where Russian delegates were present.

And there were discussions with Indonesia about stepping up its condemnation of Russia, but the Asian country has only called for peace among the war countries and members of the G20.

Joe Biden’s Press Secretary, Jen Psaki said on Friday that there would not likely be a decision in the near-term as they weigh the downsides of skipping the event and ceding the table to Russia and China.

“The President has expressed publicly his opposition to President Putin attending the G20.

“It is six months away. So we don’t know how to predict, we can’t predict at this point, what that will look like.

“We’ve conveyed our view that we don’t think they should be a part of it publicly and privately as well,” Psaki said.

The White House as realistic members of G20 will not collectively agree to kick out Russia since the decision would likely require consensus.

China has already opposed such a move, insisting it does not support it.

According to CNN, a statement from the Indonesian President, Joko Widodo stressed unity among the member countries.

“Indonesia wants to unite the G20. Don’t let there be a split,” part of the statement said, confirming the Russian leader had accepted his invitation to attend the summit in November.

