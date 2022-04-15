RussiaInvasion: Biden gives update on visit to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Thursday said he would like to visit Ukraine.

Biden disclosed that the White House is having conversations about sending a senior official to war-torn Kyiv.

“We are making that decision now,” Biden said, as per the DailyMail.

But when asked if he would like to be in Ukraine personally, the US president said: “Yeah.”

Earlier last month, Biden had expressed his interest in visiting Ukraine while on his trip to Poland but was denied.

“They’ll not let me, understandably, I guess, cross the border and take a look at what’s going on in Ukraine,” he said.

White House officials explained that incredible security procedures would need to be implemented for Biden to visit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In the past week, European leaders such as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Zelensky.

